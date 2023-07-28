Highlights Coventry City sign defender Luis Binks on loan from Bologna and are in talks to acquire striker Denis Dragus.

Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde may be loaned to Italian club Salernitana in a loan-to-buy deal.

Middlesbrough misses out on left-back Ryan Giles, who joins Luton Town permanently from Wolves.

With just one week to go until the 2023-24 Championship season begins, clubs are trying to bolster their squads ahead of their first match of the campaign.

Let's look at the latest done deals and rumours both in and out of clubs in teh second tier of English football...

Coventry land defender from Italian club and in talks for striker

Coventry City are continuing to splash the cash from Viktor Gyokeres' sale to Sporting CP, with Milan van Ewijk's seven-figure move from Heerenveen being completed on Thursday night.

And Mark Robins has continued the strengthening of his squad with the arrival of young centre-back Luis Binks, who joins on a season-long loan from Bologna of Italy.

The 21-year-old, who spent time in Tottenham's academy before moving to Montreal Impact of Canada in 2020, played 33 times in Serie B for Como on loan last season, and he could be joined at the CBS Arena by Standard Liege's Romania international striker Denis Dragus, who is in talks about a €1.5 million move, per Sacha Tavolieri.

Serie A outfit in talks for Leeds youngster

Italian top flight side Salernitana are continuing to try to bring young Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde to their club.

The Norwegian left-sider, who spent time on loan at Rotherham last season, is wanted in a loan-to-buy move according to Tutto Salernitana and talks are continuing over a deal.

Boro miss out on Giles

It has been expected for a number of days, but Middlesbrough will have to look elsewhere for a new left-back.

Premier League newboys Luton Town have confirmed the arrival of the 23-year-old on a permanent basis from Wolves, ending Boro's hopes of landing him again following last year's successful loan stint on Teesside.

Piroe hunted by three Championship sides

With 12 months left on his contract, Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is a man in-demand.

Football Insider are claiming that the three relegated clubs from the Premier League - Leeds, Southampton and Leicester - are all in a battle to try and sign the Dutchman, who has scored 41 Championship goals in two years for the Swans.

Smallbone on Forest and Hatters shortlist

Will Smallbone has returned to Southampton following a loan spell with Stoke City last year, but he is seemingly wanted in the Premier League.

The Daily Mail claim that Bournemouth, Luton and Nottingham Forest all have the Republic of Ireland international on their radar, and he has 12 months left on his contract with the Saints, who may end up having a transfer decision to make in the near future.

Stoke set to sign Morocco international

Alex Neil's wait for a target man at Stoke City could be finally over as the Potters have agreed a deal to sign Ferencvaros and Morocco forward Ryan Mmaee.

Mmaee, a 25-year-old with four goals in 12 outings for his national side, will join City for £2.3 million plus add-ons, according to Alan Nixon.

Sunderland sign Mayenda

Needing reinforcements in attack with Ross Stewart out until late September, Sunderland have added to their strike-force with yet another teenager.

The signing of Sochaux youngster Eliezer Mayenda has been confirmed, with the 18-year-old scoring once in Ligue 2 last season.

The Black Cats have paid a seven-figure fee for the Spaniard but it is unclear as to whether Mayenda will go straight into the first-team squad for the upcoming campaign.

Mavididi poised for Leicester switch

And in a transfer that has been expected for a while, Leicester City are set to complete a deal for Montpellier forward Stephy Mavididi.

The ex-Arsenal man will cost €7.5 million, according to Fabrizio Romano, with confirmation expected over the weekend.