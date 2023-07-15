The Championship makes its hotly-anticipated return in just under three weeks.

It is set to be a competitive campaign, with a number of high-profile clubs finding themselves back in the second tier.

The likes of Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have all returned to the division.

Clubs such as Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Coventry City will all also be looking to go one step further in their bid for promotion after suffering play-off disappointment last May.

The transfer window is in full swing as sides look to improve their first team squads for the new campaign.

What is the latest Championship transfer news?

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding clubs in the second division…

Newcastle United’s path towards signing Harvey Barnes has received a positive boost.

According to Ben Jacobs, via GiveMeSport, Spurs have ended their interest in the 25-year-old after they signed Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

However, the Magpies still face competition from West Ham and Aston Villa, with all three sides looking to add the Leicester forward to their ranks this summer.

It is expected that Barnes will leave the King Power Stadium in the coming weeks following their relegation to the Championship.

Newcastle are weighing up an opening offer worth up to £30 million for the England international.

Gustavo Hamer pursuit

A number of clubs are chasing the signing of Gustavo Hamer from Coventry.

The Sky Blues have already sold star striker Viktory Gyokeres for a reported £20 million fee.

According to Teamtalk, there are three Premier League sides hoping to sign the midfielder who has been given a £16 million valuation.

Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Burnley are all competing to sign the midfielder.

Wilfried Gnonto future

Everton are closing in on the signing of Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto, according to Sky Italia (14/07, 11.59pm).

The winger has attracted interest from a number of clubs following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship.

It has been a busy summer at Elland Road, with a number of players being linked with moves away from the club.

But Gnonto’s future is set to be away from Yorkshire, with the Toffees now looking the favourites to sign the 19-year-old.

Gnonto contributed two goals and four assists from 24 Premier League appearances last season after signing from FC Zurich in the summer of 2022.

Liverpool weighing up Roméo Lavia bid

Liverpool are considering an offer for Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia.

Speaking on the Five podcast, David Ornstein has detailed the situation surrounding the Belgian, amid intense speculation over his future.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from a number of big-name clubs this window following the Saints’ relegation to the Championship.

Lavia stood out as the breakout talent in the Southampton team last year, earning plaudits for his performances in an otherwise struggling side.

However, his future likely lies away from St. Mary's after just one season with the south coast club.

The Reds have yet to make an official offer for Lavia, but Jurgen Klopp is keen on the idea of signing the youngster, who is valued at £50 million.