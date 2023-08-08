The Championship season has begun and clubs are finding out where they are lacking within their squads after their opening matches.

With just over three weeks to go until the transfer window closes, let's look at the latest transfer rumours and done deals from the second tier of English football.

Southampton cash in on Livramento

Southampton's first major sale of the summer has occurred as promising full-back Tino Livramento has joined Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old, who missed most of last season whilst recovering from a serious knee injury, has moved to the Magpies for a fee believed to be in the region of £32 million.

Watford battling AC Milan for Nigerian wonderkid

In the recent Under-20's FIFA World Cup, Nigeria unleashed a potential star of the future in 16-year-old midfielder Daniel Daga.

It was therefore a surprise that Daga was spotted at Vicarage Road this past weekend for Watford's clash with Queens Park Rangers, and The Telegraph claim that the Hornets are trying to land the wonderkid amid interest from Italian giants AC Milan.

West Brom veteran exits

David Button started last season as West Brom's first-choice goalkeeper, but 12 months later he has been allowed to depart by mutual consent.

The veteran stopper was third-choice behind Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths under Carlos Corberan at the Baggies and he's now expected to sign for Reading of League One on a free transfer.

Saints land ex-Arsenal defender

Despite interest from Leicester City earlier on in the transfer window, Southampton have fended off competition to sign 19-year-old centre-back Zach Awe following his departure from Arsenal.

Whilst Awe will go into the Saints' under-21's squad, his desire to leave the Gunners for a quicker path to first-team football means that he will be looking to impress Russell Martin from the off.

Cardiff priced out of Davies deal

Following his departure from Everton this summer, midfielder Tom Davies had been training with Bristol Rovers to keep fit.

There was the chance though that he would land a Championship move as Cardiff City were interested in landing the 25-year-old.

However, the BBC have revealed that the Bluebirds have been priced out of a move for Davies because of his wage demands.

Villa set to rival Chelsea for Leeds player

Tyler Adams could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League

It looks like Chelsea have some competition as they try to land Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

The Daily Mail reported at the weekend that the Blues were set to trigger the American's £20 million release clause, but according to Football Insider, Aston Villa are poised to make the exact same move.

With Douglas Luiz wanted by Tottenham, this could be a deal that makes sense for Unai Emery.

Blackburn land Sweden international

Blackburn Rovers needed a replacement for outgoing goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, with the Belgian joining Premier League outfit Luton Town last week.

And they have landed that person already in the form of Sweden international stopper Leopold Wahlstedt, who has arrived from Odds in Norway for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old will now battle with Aynsley Pears for the starting spot at Ewood Park.

QPR man wanted by Rangers and Burnley

Queens Park Rangers had a disastrous start to the 2023-24 season this past weekend, and it could get even worse if Sam Field leaves.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract and racked up the second-most interceptions in the Championship last season, is wanted by Burnley and his former manager Mick Beale at Rangers, according to Football Insider.

Championship chase for Rak-Sakyi

Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon that there is a big scramble to try and land Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer.

The 20-year-old will now be allowed out on loan following his 15-goal haul for Charlton in League One last season, with Ipswich, Leicester, Hull, Blackburn and Birmingham City all reportedly keen on the talented youngster.