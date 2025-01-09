The January transfer window is a key period for clubs at both ends of the Championship.

Leeds United may be in pole position to secure a return to the Premier League, but that could all change if teams around them manage to get some shrewd deals over the line before the window closes.

What business the Whites do may also have a big say in the promotion race, so it will be interesting to see what unfolds in the coming weeks.

Looking more at the present, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines in the second tier of English football.

Luton Town set to sign Isaiah Jones

Winger Isaiah Jones hasn't been able to shine this season, despite the fact Middlesbrough have been threatening in the final third during the 2024/25 campaign thus far.

A new start could be on the horizon for the wide player though, with Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie reporting that he is set to make a £5m move to Luton Town.

He is now set to undergo a medical, and with personal terms not expected to be an issue, it seems inevitable that the 25-year-old will make the switch to Bedfordshire.

If he does move, he will be hoping to make more of an impact in front of goal, having failed to register a single goal or assist so far this season.

Back in the summer, Jobe Bellingham put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay at Sunderland until the summer of 2028.

This has strengthened the Black Cats' negotiation position for this window - and The Sun have now reported that he's set to remain on Wearside beyond the end of deadline day - despite the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United taking an interest in him.

This is a real boost for Regis Le Bris' side in their quest to secure promotion to the Premier League, with Bellingham establishing himself as a key player this season.

His stats may not look spectacular on paper, but he has been crucial for Le Bris and his team and losing the teenager mid-season could have been catastrophic for the Black Cats.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 23 Goals 4 Assists 3 (As of January 9th, 2025)

Potential Middlesbrough blow emerges as Crystal Palace ready Ben Doak offer

Give Me Sport have reported that Crystal Palace are readying an offer for Liverpool's Ben Doak, who is currently on loan at Boro and also of interest to Ipswich Town.

The Reds previously slapped a £30m price tag on the player, having seen him shine at the Riverside, but they are reportedly set to soften their stance.

It's expected that a bid within the region of £20m, plus add-ons, could be enough to persuade Arne Slot's side to cash in.

This is bad news for Michael Carrick's side, who will be desperate to retain the player for the remainder of the season, but probably won't be able to sign him permanently during this window.

Blackburn Rovers eyeing Liam Kitching

Blackburn Rovers have held talks with Coventry City in a bid to sign Liam Kitching, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Lancashire side were previously linked with a move for Grant Hanley, but with Danny Batth and Kyle McFadzean already at Ewood Park as experienced options, John Eustace may be keen to invest in a younger option.

With Hayden Carter's injury in mind, they could benefit from adding another central defender to their squad.

And a deal for Kitching, who has spent a decent chunk of this season on the bench, remains in the balance.