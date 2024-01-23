The Championship is certainly hotting up on the pitch, with Leeds United's recent win against Preston North End and the flashpoints during that game causing plenty of excitement.

Leicester City's draw against Ipswich Town was also not one to be missed, with a 1-1 scoreline working in the latter's favour considering how strong the Foxes are this term.

Off the pitch, clubs will be hoping to finalise their transfer business for January in the next week, although some may have to wait until near the deadline to ensure they have got their targets over the line.

Some teams, including league leaders Leicester, don't have much to do in the market considering the strength of their squad and the fact they added plenty of quality in the summer.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Others could benefit from several additions to strengthen their chances of achieving their respective aims.

Sticking to the theme of the window, we take a look at some of the latest second-tier transfer headlines.

Latest on Willy Gnonto's situation at Leeds United

Serie A outfit have reignited their interest in Leeds winger Willy Gnonto, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport (21/1; page 18).

The 20-year-old has been the subject of speculation ever since the Whites' relegation from the Premier League at the end of last term, but is yet to make a move away from Elland Road.

Despite the Italian's struggles this season, speculation about his future has failed to cease, but it could soon end.

Sky Sports have reported he could be set to sign a new contract, which would be a boost for Daniel Farke's side.

Southampton make Manuel Benson approach

Southampton have made an approach to try and recruit Burnley winger Manuel Benson on loan.

That's according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who also believes a deal for AFC Bournemouth's David Brooks won't be a possibility for the Saints at this point.

Benson was a crucial player for the Clarets during their title-winning season last term - but hasn't featured too regularly under Vincent Kompany this term - and that could give Russell Martin's side hope that they can secure a deal for him.

Millwall have joined the race, along with Leeds, to try and recruit West Ham United full-back Ben Johnson, as per a report from Football Transfers.

The same report has revealed that both teams have made an approach to try and recruit him, although it remains to be seen whether either team will be successful in this quest.

Michael Obafemi, who currently plays for Burnley, is believed to be closing in on a switch to The Den for the remainder of the campaign, with the Irishman joining on a loan deal.

Fabrizio Romano believes he will undergo medical tests this week before sealing his move to the English capital.

Watford set for Emmanuel Dennis reunion

Romano also believes Watford are set to seal a reunion with Emmanuel Dennis, who looks set to re-join the club on loan from Nottingham Forest.

He is set to undergo a medical today ahead of his temporary return to Vicarage Road, with the striker reportedly taking a 70% pay cut to make the move back to Hertfordshire.

Dennis will come in to replace Rhys Healey, who has moved to Huddersfield Town.

Sheffield Wednesday latest on Michael Smith

League One side Derby County have offered to pay a significant amount of Michael Smith's wages to take him on loan to Pride Park.

That's according to BBC Derby Sport, who have also reported that Sheffield Wednesday have demanded an "excessive" fee just for him to make the temporary move to the East Midlands.

That could potentially ruin the Rams' chances of enabling Paul Warne to seal a reunion with the prolific forward, who could be a crucial player for the third-tier promotion chasers.