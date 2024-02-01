Highlights Championship clubs are looking to sign and retain key assets as the transfer window comes to a close.

Tyler Goodrham of Oxford United is attracting interest from Bristol City, Coventry, Hull, and Middlesbrough.

Harry Souttar is being pursued by Sheffield United and Everton, while Luton Town are eyeing Tyrhys Dolan of Blackburn Rovers.

As we enter the final hours of the January transfer window, Championship clubs won’t just be looking to add to their squads, they will also be keen to keep hold of some of their key assets, with offers likely to come in for some of them.

Some teams, like Leicester City, already have plenty of quality options in their squad and don’t need to do too much today due to the fact they strengthened sufficiently in the summer, replacing some of their key men who departed.

Others, including Leeds United, still need to address key areas in their squads to give themselves the best chance of achieving their respective goals.

With the window coming to a close very shortly, we take a look at some last-minute transfer deals that could materialise.

Championship quartet interested in Tyler Goodrham

Talented young attacker Tyler Goodrham is one of Oxford United's own - but he could potentially be on the move - with his performances impressing a number of Championship sides.

TEAMtalk have reported that Bristol City, Coventry, Hull and Middlesbrough are all keen on him.

Tyler Goodrham (All competitions 2023/24) Appearances 35 Goals 8 Assists 4

The Robins' boss Liam Manning was in charge of Oxford earlier this term and saw his talent - and Goodrham scored against Coventry in the FA Cup last month.

The 20-year-old signed a new contract at the Kassam Stadium earlier this month though, leaving the U's in a very strong negotiating position.

Everton and Sheffield United keen on Harry Souttar

Harry Souttar has found game time hard to come by at Leicester this term, with Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard ahead of him in the pecking order.

With this, the Australia international's chances of winning much game time between now and the end of the season appear slim.

But he could be set for a move to the Premier League, with Football Insider reporting that Sheffield United are keen on a switch for him.

Everton have also been linked with a move for the central defender, but it remains to be seen whether they can beat the Blades to his signature.

Souttar is thought to be open to a move to Bramall Lane.

Luton Town eyeing Blackburn Rovers' Tyrhys Dolan

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, Luton Town are interested in Blackburn Rovers attacker Tyrhys Dolan.

Dolan's contract at Ewood Park may expire in the summer, but with Jon Dahl Tomasson's side having an option to extend his contract by a further year, Rovers are in a fairly strong negotiating position.

They are also cashing in on Adam Wharton for around £22.5m, so the Lancashire side will be in a strong negotiating position if the Hatters come in with an offer.

Interest mounting in Andy Rinomhota

Andy Rinomhota hasn't been able to fully kick off at Cardiff City since leaving Reading, where he was one of the first names on the teamsheet.

However, he could be given another opportunity to impress in the second tier, with Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday keen on the former non-league player, according to Football Insider.

Blackpool, Goztepe, Amiens and Valenciennes have also been identified as interested teams - and in a boost for all six clubs - Cardiff boss Erol Bulut is open to sanctioning a departure for him if an adequate offer arrives before the deadline.

Sheffield Wednesday twist emerges on Blackburn Rovers target Duncan McGuire

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Owls are now back in talks to secure a deal for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire.

He previously looked all set for a move to Blackburn, but according to The Athletic, his $4m move collapsed whilst he was on the flight to the UK.

A move to England could still be on the horizon though, with Wednesday attempting to get this deal over the line as they look to boost their chances of second-tier survival.