Highlights Swansea City and Huddersfield Town have expressed interest in Newport County's Will Evans, who has excelled this season.

Frankfurt are confident in signing Leeds United center-back Robin Koch permanently.

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Leeds youngster Archie Gray, with the Whites reportedly seeking a fee between £40m and £50m for the midfielder if they decide to sell.

Transfer rumours involving Championship teams are starting to increase with the January transfer window not too far away now.

We may still be more than a month away from the start of 2024, but plenty of clubs will already be planning for the next window in the knowledge that it could be crucial for them.

Not many points separate several sides, so smart recruitment could help many clubs to achieve their respective aims at both the top and bottom end of the table.

Some clubs, including Leicester City, should have a considerable amount to spend in the transfer market considering the amount they generated from sales during the summer.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Others will have to work within smaller budgets.

And speaking of transfers, we take a look at the latest rumours involving sides in the second tier.

Swansea City and Huddersfield Town keen on Will Evans

Swansea City and Huddersfield Town have both taken an interest in Newport County attacker Will Evans, according to TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old, who can operate as a striker and a winger, has scored 12 goals and registered one assist in 20 competitive appearances this term.

10 of these goals have come in League Two, with the versatile attacker showing why he should be operating at a higher level.

League One clubs are also believed to be monitoring his situation - but the Swans' status as a second-tier side and the fact they are in Wales could potentially put them in pole position to secure his signature if they continue this pursuit.

Is Robin Koch expected to stay at Frankfurt?

Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt are confident of signing Leeds United centre-back Robin Koch, according to BILD (via Sport Witness).

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The defender, who joined Frankfurt on loan in the summer, reportedly loves the German side's supporters and that feeling is believed to be mutual.

Having less than a year left on his contract at Elland Road, he could sign a pre-contract agreement in January that means he would join the club permanently.

How much do Leeds United want for Liverpool target Archie Gray?

The Daily Mail are now reporting that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Leeds' youngster Archie Gray, who has become a real asset for the first team at Elland Road this season.

The Whites had a shortage of midfielders coming into this season, with Glen Kamara and Illia Gruev joining during the latter stages of the summer window, but Gray has stepped up superbly and remained a key part of Daniel Farke's plans.

His contract expires in just over 18 months, but Leeds are reportedly keen to generate between £40m and £50m for him if they did cash in.

Which Derby County player is attracting interest from Southampton?

Southampton are weighing up a move for Derby County midfielder Darren Robinson, according to Football Insider.

Aston Villa are also believed to be in the mix for him - but it remains to be seen whether Unai Emery's side's Premier League status allows them to come out on top in this race.

If Robinson does arrive at St Mary's, he would be following Thierry Rohart-Brown through the door, who has recently signed from Reading in a deal that saw Dom Ballard seal a loan switch to the Royals.