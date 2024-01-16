Highlights West Ham will not let Divin Mubama leave on loan due to their injury situation, potentially affecting Sunderland and West Brom's pursuit of the youngster.

Cardiff City, Hull City, and Huddersfield Town are interested in striker Devante Cole, whose contract with Barnsley expires in the summer.

Leeds United is targeting West Ham full-back Ben Johnson, but the Hammers are only interested in a permanent deal to raise funds for their own transfers. Sheffield United and Rangers are also monitoring Johnson.

The January transfer window is always a crucial period in the Championship season as teams look to strengthen their squads for the run-in.

Whether you’re battling to stay in the league or pushing to reach the promised land of the Premier League, a new recruit mid-season can make all the difference.

So, it’s no surprise it has been a busy month so far, and the final weeks of the window are sure to be hectic.

As you would expect, there are plenty of rumours at the moment, and here we provide a round-up of some of the latest news from the Championship…

Sunderland and West Brom target will not be allowed to leave

A lot of clubs are chasing a number nine this window, and one man who is thought to be on the radar of Sunderland and West Brom is West Ham youngster Divin Mubama for a loan move.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated by the Hammers, but there are doubts about his long-term future as he is yet to sign a new deal. Plus, it’s thought he has been frustrated by a lack of opportunities in the first-team this season.

However, the Daily Mail has revealed that the Londoners don’t want to let Mubama leave on loan at the moment due to their injury situation.

Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are currently out injured, whilst Danny Ings is out of favour under David Moyes, so Mubama has featured in the past two games. Therefore, the Irons are not prepared to let him go as it stands.

Of course, the situation can change, and West Ham are in the market for a striker themselves, so Sunderland and Albion will be hoping Moyes can get one through the door, and it may change their stance on Mubama.

Cardiff City, Hull City and Huddersfield Town keen on Devante Cole

Another striker facing an uncertain future is Devante Cole, with the 28-year-old enjoying a brilliant season with Barnsley in League One.

His goal in the win over Bristol City this weekend made it 15 for the season, and with his contract expiring in the summer, it’s no surprise there is interest in his signature.

Sky Sports has claimed that Hull City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are all keeping tabs on the son of former Manchester United favourite Andrew.

It remains to be seen whether the Tykes sanction a sale as they push for promotion themselves, but they know this could be the last chance to get a fee for Cole before his deal expires.

Hull, Cardiff and Huddersfield are all in the market for a new attacker this month, with the Tigers and Bluebirds hoping to finish in the top six. Meanwhile, Darren Moore is desperate for reinforcements as his Terriers outfit try to stay in the second tier.

Ben Johnson available on a permanent deal

Bringing in a right-back is a priority for Leeds United this month after they decided to send Djed Spence back to Tottenham and loaned Luke Ayling to Middlesbrough.

It appears West Ham full-back Ben Johnson is a target, and there has been talk that he could be loaned to the Whites.

However, the Mail has claimed that the Hammers are only keen on a permanent deal for the 23-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, as they are looking to raise funds to help bring in players this month.

Leeds won’t have a clear run at the player though, as it’s stated that Sheffield United and Rangers are also monitoring Johnson.