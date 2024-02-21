Despite the January transfer window closing just a few weeks ago, there are still a number of transfer stories making their way across the Championship.

The Championship has now entered a crucial stage of the season, as most teams have played 33 games, meaning there are just 13 remaining before the season ends.

The league table looks a lot clearer now than it did a couple of months ago, as teams like Leicester City, Leeds United, Ipswich Town, and Southampton battle for automatic places.

Then that leaves teams such as West Brom, Hull City, Coventry City, and Norwich City, to name a few, battling for the remaining spots in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, it is very compact at the bottom end of the table as well, with Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Millwall, and Huddersfield Town all competing to remain in this league for another season.

All these sides, plus other teams, have goals they want to achieve this season, and they will hope that heading into the summer transfer window they have been achieved, giving themselves the best chance of success when it comes to transfers.

But despite the window closing in England not long ago, there are still a number of transfer stories being talked about, and here, we have decided to look at the latest transfer news coming out of the Championship…

Sheffield Wednesday among sides eyeing Ravel Morrison

Sheffield Wednesday are among the sides interested in signing former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison on a free transfer.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who also state that League One sides Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United are also keen.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving MLS side DC United at the start of this year after joining the club in the summer of 2022, following the signing of former Derby County manager Wayne Rooney to the club.

The report states that the midfielder is keen to get back to playing football and is the subject of interest from these three sides.

The Owls are said to be looking at potential ways to boost their attacking options and have been alerted to Morrison’s availability. Bolton and Peterborough are also looking at the free agent market to bolster their options for the final part of the campaign.

Barcelona want Watford’s Yaser Asprilla

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing Watford attacker Yaser Asprilla.

That is according to Spanish outlet Sport, who state that Barca are looking to secure the services of Asprilla as they continue to build for the future.

This isn’t the first time that Asprilla has been linked with a heavyweight European side, as Galatasaray and Sporting Lisbon have been mentioned with interest in the past.

This report from Sport states that Barca want to be at the front of the queue when it comes to these types of deals. Furthermore, they expect teams from the Premier League to be interested in the Watford man, so they want to secure a deal before that happens.

The report goes on to add that Watford would only be willing to part with the player if they receive a fee of £40 million at the very least.

Related Leicester City set to complete multi-million pound transfer with Sporting CP Abdul Fatawu looks set to complete a permanent move to the King Power Stadium

Leicester City in talks to secure Abdul Fatawu transfer

As everyone knows, Leicester City made several changes to their squad during the summer transfer window, with one being the addition of Abdul Fatawu on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The 19-year-old has been an impressive addition for the Foxes, as he’s scored three goals and recorded nine assists in 27 league appearances.

It was reported by Record back in November, that Leicester had paid €750,000 to sign Issahaku on loan for the season. While it also added that the Championship side had an obligation to buy the player for a fee of €17 million should they seal promotion back to the Premier League.

Now, according to Ghanian outlet 3News, they also expect the player to be a permanent Leicester player at the start of next season. The report states that it is all formalities now, with them just waiting until the end of the season to complete the paperwork.