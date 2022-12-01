Championship transfer latest: Sheffield Utd braced for bids, Watford transfer boost, Middlesbrough set to rival Rangers and Celtic

With the World Cup break having halted Championship action on the pitch, with the January transfer window fast approaching, rumours off it are beginning to swirl.

Some teams, having struggled in the first half of the season are looking to bring players in to fire themselves up the table.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the spectrum, clubs at the top are bracing for interest in their star players, and looking to consolidate their runs for the promotion or play-off places.

Indeed, it is an exciting time and here at FLW, we’ve discussed three of the latest, interesting, reports.

Sheffield United braced for bids

After fielding plenty of interest in central midfielder Sander Berge this summer, and managing to keep hold of him, Sheffield United are expecting firm interest in another name in January.

That is according to The Star, who report that the Blades are convinced they will now receive concrete bids for attacker Iliman Ndiaye during the winter window.

Not only has Ndiaye been in fine form in the Championship so far this season, scoring nine goals and bagging two assists in 21 league matches, but he also recently started for Senegal at the World Cup.

In their final group game, Ndiaye did his reputation no harm, which came after a 15 minute cameo and assist in Senegal’s 3-1 victory in Qatar in the second round of matches.

EFL quiz: Can you name every Championship club’s mascot?

1 of 24 What is the name of Birmingham City's mascot? Beau Brummie Barry Brummie Brummie Bear Blue Bear

Watford transfer boost

Another transfer update that has emerged in recent days revolves around Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Sarr was on the cusp of a move to Aston Villa in the summer before the deal eventually collapsed, but, naturally, there was always the possibility they could return for his signature in January.

Like Ndiaye, Sarr has also impressed for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar, starting all three matches for his country and winning and converting a penalty in their crucial victory over Ecuador.

However, as per transfer reporter Dean Jones, Villa, now under Unai Emery, are likely to be seeking a different kind of wide player this January.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT on Sarr: “I’m not sure that this is the style of winger he [Emery] actually wants. We have to wait and see.”

“But from what I’m hearing, while he does want wide midfield options, the style now might be slightly different to before he arrived.”

It will be another brilliant window for the Hornets if they can keep the talented 24-year-old.

Middlesbrough join Celtic and Rangers transfer race

Last but not least, one of the biggest transfer news in the Championship at present revolves around Sunderland forward Ross Stewart.

With his contract set to expire next summer, as revealed on FLW, Sunderland are now ready to sell if the lucrative new terms offered to him are not signed.

Rangers, and Celtic have been linked with the 26-year-old previously, but now Championship side Middlesbrough have joined the hunt.

As per the Daily Record, Michael Carrick has identified Stewart as the man to fire the club up the league table in the second half of the season.

This is certainly a fascinating one to watch heading into January.