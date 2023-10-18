Highlights Norwich City are unlikely to sell Jonathan Lowe during the January transfer window as they focus on securing promotion to the Premier League.

Jamie Paterson has dismissed talk of a potential move to Coventry, calling them "stupid Twitter rumors."

Manchester City and Newcastle United are both interested in signing 15-year-old Leeds United player Finlay Gorman.

There is still more than two months to go until the January transfer window opens.

With Championship clubs previously having until 11pm on Saturday 1st September, many sides in the division were able to strengthen their squad sufficiently.

Leicester City and Southampton are two sides that were able to enjoy a summer transfer window due to the fact they generated a huge amount in player sales.

Other teams weren't so lucky - and there are clearly some sides that could have benefitted from having a bit of extra quality in their squads to achieve their respective aims this term.

As the gap between those that have been relegated from the Premier League and those that are at the bottom end of the second tier widens though, clubs in the bottom half of the table are finding it hard to compete.

Ipswich Town have managed to surprise a few by enjoying such a strong start to the campaign, but the clubs with more money will be expected to be in the promotion mix at the end of the term, potentially along with the Tractor Boys if they can retain their consistency.

The January transfer window could make a difference for a lot of sides but looking more at the present, we take a look at the latest second-tier transfer stories.

Jonathan Lowe transfer latest

Football Insider believes Norwich City will not entertain offers for Jonathan Rowe during the January transfer window, as they look to focus on securing promotion to the Premier League.

Villa and Palace are two sides believed to be interested in the 20-year-old, with the former in pole position to recruit him, but it doesn't look as though he will be heading to either side currently.

With the player's deal not expiring until 2025, Norwich have the license to hold on to him beyond the winter window and will still have the ability to generate a sizeable fee from his potential future sale.

He has registered an impressive seven goals and two assists in 13 competitive appearances so far this season.

Jamie Paterson transfer latest

Paterson had been linked with a move to Coventry back in January and this potential switch made sense for several reasons.

Firstly, Paterson was born in Coventry and secondly, the Sky Blues could have benefitted from having an extra attacking midfielder at their disposal with Callum O'Hare sustaining a serious injury problem last term.

However, the Swansea City star has moved to rubbish this link, telling Wales Online: "It was all just stupid Twitter rumours that everyone just jumps on.

"I think sometimes two and two get put together. I'm injured in January and people perhaps don't think you are injured. I don't know.

"But once a rumour does come out, clubs do actually start getting interested. It just becomes a farce."

Man City and Newcastle United keen on Leeds United player

Manchester City have made contact with Leeds in their quest to sign 15-year-old Finlay Gorman, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The youngster is already appearing for the Whites' U18 team despite the fact he's only 15 and has also represented England at a youth international level, with his performances catching the eye of Pep Guardiola's side.

Newcastle are another team believed to be interested in the midfielder, as they seemingly look to build a club capable of competing for domestic and European glory in the future.