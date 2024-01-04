Highlights QPR and other Championship teams need to strengthen their squads this month to improve their chances of survival.

Newcastle United is interested in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, but a deal may be difficult to secure this month.

Middlesbrough is close to sealing a deal for Aston Villa's Finn Azaz, and they may also be interested in Leeds' Luke Ayling as a crucial addition.

Championship teams will be looking to strengthen their squads this month to enhance their chances of either meeting or exceeding their aims for this season.

Leicester City, who currently sit pretty at the top of the second tier after enjoying an excellent first half of the season, may not require many additions in their quest to survive.

But others, like Queens Park Rangers, will need to give their managers enough backing so they can put their stamp on their respective squads and give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the division beyond the end of this season.

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes is just one of quite a few managers who haven't had a transfer window to make changes until this month. Huddersfield Town's Darren Moore, Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl and Rotherham United's Leam Richardson were all appointed after the previous summer window.

Newcastle United interested in Crysencio Summerville

Newcastle United are the latest team to take an interest in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to Football Transfers.

The Dutchman has been in excellent form this season, registering 12 goals and six assists in 23 league appearances.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Willy Gnonto during the summer - but it's the Italian's teammate who has been stealing the headlines this term.

It would be difficult for the Magpies to secure a deal for Summerville this month though, according to this report.

Middlesbrough close to sealing Finn Azaz deal

Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal for Aston Villa's Finn Azaz, according to an update from Sky Sports.

This deal is believed to be in the £2m range, with Azaz being recalled from Boro's league rivals Plymouth Argyle to seal a permanent switch to the Riverside.

The ex-Pilgrim may not be the only player to link up with Michael Carrick this month.

Leeds' Luke Ayling is also believed to be of interest on Teesside - and he could be a crucial addition in the absence of Tommy Smith - who looks set to remain out of action for the remainder of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday among interested teams in Isaac Hayden

The Telegraph believes Sheffield Wednesday are one of four second-tier teams interested in securing an agreement for Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden this month.

Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth and Preston North End are also thought to be interested in him though - and it remains to be seen whether the trio's superior league position will force the Owls out of this race.

None of these teams are guaranteed to secure his signature though - because they will need the Magpies to recall him from his current loan team Standard Liege.

Latest news on Amad Diallo

HITC have reported that Manchester United are currently weighing up their options for Amad Diallo ahead of a potential loan exit for the Ivorian.

The same story has also confirmed that Sunderland are desperate to secure a loan agreement for their former key man to return to the Stadium of Light.

But with Leicester City and Southampton also interested in him, they may face an uphill battle in their quest to get a deal over the line, especially with Tony Mowbray leaving the Wearside club last month.

Hull City, Middlesbrough and Southampton interested in Lawrence Shankland

Hull City, Boro and the Saints are interested in a move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, according to HITC, with all three watching him closely in recent weeks.

However, they aren't alone in this race, with Premier League teams Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton and Sheffield United also keen, as well as Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic.

Registering 18 goals in 28 appearances this term, his performances in numerous competitions and form in front of goal has allowed him to attract this interest.

His contract doesn't expire until 2025 though, so interested teams face paying a big sum of money if they want to lure Shankland away from his current club.