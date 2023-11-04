Highlights January transfer window crucial for Championship teams aiming for promotion or survival as funds can make a difference in climbing the table.

Southampton likely to have a sizeable winter transfer budget due to the number of players they sold.

Leeds United interested in AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi as they lack forward options, while QPR manager Marti Cifuentes will assess the squad and prioritize the academy before considering new signings.

There isn't a lot between a lot of Championship teams at this stage in terms of points.

With this in mind, the January transfer window could be crucial for some clubs in their quest to climb above other teams and achieve their ultimate goal, whether that's survival or promotion to the Premier League.

Some clubs will have more funds than others, with Leicester City and Southampton likely to have much more money to spend than their league rivals considering the amount both teams generated during the January transfer window.

The Saints sold a number of players - and it would be reasonable for Russell Martin to demand a sizeable winter kitty because of that.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Some other teams may have to focus on retaining some of their key players, because they may not have a lot to spend.

Sticking to the theme of transfers, we take a look at the latest second-tier transfer headlines.

Which forward are Leeds United eyeing?

Leeds are interested in AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi, according to a report from the South London Press.

The Iraq international has registered four goals and five assists in 14 league appearances this season - and that has been enough to catch the eye of the Whites who haven't got a huge number of forward options at their disposal.

They are severely lacking in options in the striker area at this point following Joe Gelhadt's injury setback - and could be tempted to put in a bid for Al-Hamadi. A bid big may be needed considering his deal doesn't expire until 2025.

What is Marti Cifuentes' QPR transfer stance?

New Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifunetes has revealed that he will assess his current squad and look to the academy before even considering bringing players in during the January window.

The club are in the relegation zone and he may need players during the winter window to put his stamp on the squad.

But he is prepared to look at what he already has, telling the BBC 72+ Podcast: "First of all, we need to work with the squad. I need to see what I can get from all those players and then eventually, decide if we really need to add something to the squad.

"And if so, my first look, it will always be the academy because I do believe a lot in the young talent, it has been a constant of my career. I don't intend to change that, I think there's a huge potential in the academy, I think they are at the top of the league, so there are plenty of good footballers here.

"If eventually we need to go into the market, then of course we'll analyse together. There's a lot of competence in the club to take the right decisions, to decide the kind of player that we want to bring."

How much did Southampton pay Reading to sign Thierry Rohart-Brown?

According to Dave Kitson, who penned a column for the Reading Chronicle, Southampton paid £200,000 to sign youngster Thierry Rohart-Brown from Reading.

The midfielder joined the Saints as part of a deal that saw Dom Ballard join the Royals on a season-long loan deal, though it had previously been unclear how much the south-coast side paid to recruit Rohart-Brown.

Ruben Selles' Royals need as much money as they can get at the moment considering their financial situation - and that six-figure fee will have been a boost.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's transfer stance ahead of January?

Leeds winger Gnonto is keen to secure a January exit to the Premier League or Serie A.

That's according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who believe the Italy international is still keen to seal an exit from Elland Road despite failing to do so during the previous window.

But the same report has ruled out a potential January switch to Lazio for the 19-year-old, which could be a boost for Everton who have been linked with him once again in recent times.