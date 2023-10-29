Championship teams will already be planning for the January transfer window, as they look to give themselves the best chance of enjoying a successful second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Looking at the league table and how tight it is at the top end, that just reinforces how important the window could be for some teams, because it could be the difference between finishing sixth and ending up in midtable.

Some teams, including Leicester City, probably won't have to do too much during the winter unless they are hit with a major injury crisis or see a few key players leave.

They look strong in most areas and in a strong position to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Others, including Middlesbrough, are already suffering major with injury problems and may need to strengthen to ensure they have enough bodies to get themselves into the promotion mix and stay there.

Boro benefitted hugely during the last January window with the likes of Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey coming in, though January could be particularly beneficial for a team like Southampton who generated plenty of money from player sales during the summer and could have a decent amount to spend because of that.

We take a look at the latest second-tier transfer headlines below.

Will Haji Wright move from Coventry City to Fenerbahce?

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed that the Sky Blues haven't received any enquiries from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbache regarding the services of Haji Wright, making this admission to Coventry Live.

The United States international only arrived at the Coventry Building Society Arena during the summer, making the club-record £7.7m switch from Antalyaspor.

He came in as one replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, with Ellis Simms also arriving as the Midlands outfit looked to fill the void that the Sweden international has created following his move to Sporting Lisbon.

Wright hasn't been the most prolific forward since his arrival, but surely has unfinished business at his current club.

Will Middlesbrough recruit any free agents amid their injury crisis?

Boro boss Michael Carrick has revealed that he won't be dipping into the free-agent market despite the injury troubles he has.

He told Teesside Live: "We won’t be looking to sign any free agents at this stage. Injuries are part of football and we’re just going through an unfortunate stage right now.

"I smile about it, but it’s a wry smile really because we don’t want to lose anyone. But that’s football and at some point you’re always going to have to take injuries and lads are going to suffer injuries or illness or whatever it may be. But that’s why we’ve got the squad that we have."

With at least four absentees out for the long term, more injury blows could severely affect them in their quest to secure promotion after narrowly missing out at the end of last term.

Darragh Lenihan, Lewis O'Brien, Marcus Forss and Riley McGree are all vital first-teamers and with the quartet out of action, that's a real blow for Carrick's side.

Which clubs are interested in Swansea City's Liam Cullen?

Swansea City have opened contract talks to try and keep Liam Cullen at the club, according to Darren Witcoop.

But the Swans could potentially find it difficult to keep him amid interest from elsewhere, with Bristol City, Hull and Stoke all believed to be keen on him at this stage.

The Welshman's contract expires next summer.