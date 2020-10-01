Championship target backed to bit success at Aston Villa if deal happens

Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr remains a wanted man as we head into the final weeks of the transfer window and it is anyone’s guess as to who he’ll be representing for the rest of the season.

Indeed, we’ve seen several Premier League clubs linked with the player and Senegalese outlet Wiw Sport reported around the end of September that Aston Villa were among those keen on him.

Villa have had an impressive window with some of the signings they have made but might not be done yet, if such a move for Sarr did come to pass.

In that eventuality, too, former goalkeeper David James things that they would be getting a good signing from Vicarage Road.

Speaking to Football Fancast, he had this to say on the potential switch:

“[Ismaila] Sarr from Watford, again a talented player. It depends on which side of the fence I want to sit on here because I want Watford to get promoted to the Premier League and losing your best players is not the first way to go about getting promoted, so from Villa’s point of view to maintain survival in the Premier League for a club that’s spent a lot of money in the first place, arguably they did the right job as they did survive.

“They need to get themselves in a healthier position and they’re doing that. Sarr would be a good fit.”

The Verdict

Sarr is a player of obvious quality and it seems fair to argue that he should be in the Premier League with the talent and potential that he has.

Obviously, with that said, Watford would like to keep him as he’ll be key in their challenge for promotion but whether they manage to do so or not is a completely different kettle of fish.

There’s plenty of speculation around him at the moment and James thinks that if he did move to Villa he’d be a good fit, let’s see if that comes to fruition.