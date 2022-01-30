Championship strugglers keen on permanent Manchester City transfer agreement

Barnsley are hoping to sign Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton before the January transfer window closes, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Having come through the academy ranks at City, Bolton has yet to make a senior appearance for the reigning Premier League champions.

He has however, gained first-team experience with loan spells at Wycombe, Luton and Dundee United in the past three seasons.

Have these 25 former Barnsley players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 1. Adam Davies Yes No

But with his contract at The Etihad set to expire at the end of this season, it seems there is a chance the versatile 22-year-old could be on the move before the current window closes, on a longer term basis.

According to this latest update, Barnsley have made an enquiry to Manchester City about the possibility of signing Bolton permanently, before the window closes.

Following their defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, Barnsley remain bottom of the Championship table, eight points from safety, having won just two league games all season.

The Tykes have so far yet to make a single first-team signing during the current transfer window.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider for those of a Barnsley persuasion.

On the one hand, their position in the Championship table, and the fact they have yet to make a signing this month, means the club are crying out for some new signings before Tuesday.

Given Bolton’s versatility, he could be a useful addition, considering the cover he could provide for them in more than one area of the pitch.

But with it being suggested that manager Poya Asbaghi is keen to add creativity to his side, the fact Bolton has scored just one goal and provided six assists in 70 first-team games during his previous loan spells, you wonder whether he is the best option to provide that for Barnsley.