Championship sides swirl over Arsenal player

Runar Alex Runarsson could be available for a loan move to the Championship from Arsenal this month, if the Gunners manage to sign a number 2 goalkeeper.

The Gunners currently have the Icelandic international as their number 2 behind Bernd Leno but a handful of mistakes, most notably in a heavy 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup, have left question marks over him.

Indeed, as per David Ornstein, the men from the Emirates are looking for a new option to challenge Leno for the number 1 spot, and that could pave the way for them to then let Runarsson out on loan with clubs in the Championship and in Europe reportedly interested:

Arsenal looking to sign No2 GK – permanent if 1st choice gettable (unclear if still Raya) or more likely experienced loan & review in summer. Would enable Runarsson loan for experience (Champ + Euro clubs keen) – always seen by #AFC as a No3 @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/iawWR0VGSH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 11, 2021

The Verdict

The game against City was not Runarsson’s finest moment and perhaps the Gunners think he needs to be playing regularly to restore confidence and start showing what he can do.

He’s got some talent but confidence is key between the sticks and there is little chance of him removing Bernd Leno from the side any time soon so a move would make sense.

Whether or not that happens in the coming weeks remains to be seen, though, as it clearly all depends on whether the Gunners are able to bring in another stopper.