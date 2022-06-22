Championship side set to complete signing of departing Arsenal man

Watford are set to sign midfielder Luigi Gaspar following his departure from Arsenal, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Gaspar is the son of former Arsenal midfielder Edu, who won a number of trophies with the club during his playing career, and now works as a technical director for the Gunners.

However, it seems that Gaspar’s own time with the North London club will be much briefer, with the 18-year-old already set for a move to pastures new.

According to this latest update, Gaspar is set to leave Arsenal this summer, and will instead join Watford, as he looks for a new challenge.

It is thought that a contract to take the teenager to Vicarage Road will be agreed soon, with the deal set to be completed on a free transfer.

Watford are of course preparing for a return to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season.

During his time with Arsenal, Gaspar never made a first-team appearance for the club, though he featured once for the Under 23s and made 11 Under 18s appearances during an injury hit spell in North London.

The Verdict

This could be a rather good move for all parties you feel.

For Watford, they are signing a player who, judging by where he has been playing, has a fair amount of potential, and could therefore be something of an asset for the future.

Gaspar meanwhile, gets a fresh start that may be what he needs after those injury issues at Arsenal, and it could als help him that he is not at a club where there will be as much focus on him due to those family connections.

With that in mind, this does seem as though it could be a promising move for all involved, and it will be intriguing to see just how it works out.