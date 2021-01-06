Championship side secure deal for Leicester City forward

Wycombe Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Leicester City striker Admiral Muskwe on loan.

Born in Zimbabwe, the 22-year-old attacker joined the Foxes academy at the age of nine, is still waiting to make his first-team appearance at the King Power League.

Muskwe enjoyed a brief loan spell at League Two outfit Swindon Town last term, featuring a handful of times at the County Ground in what was his experience of senior football.

And after turning out in the EFL Trophy three times for Leicester this season, scoring three times in two matches, including a brace in the penalty shoot-out victory over Salford City before Christmas, the youngster has been rewarded with a move to Adams Park for the remainder of the season.

Wycombe’s official club website has already confirmed that Muskwe has already started training with his new teammates, and will be available to make his Chairboys debut in their FA Cup third-round tie against Preston.

The Verdict

This is a great move for Muskwe.

Whilst Wycombe are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship, not much is expected of Gareth Ainsworth’s men in the coming months, which means a switch to Adams Park could be the perfect destination for the Leicester youngster to express himself and gain valuable experience.