Championship side respond to Rangers transfer approach

Huddersfield Town have rejected an enquiry from Rangers for attacking midfielder Juninho Bacuna, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Bacuna joined Huddersfield from FC Groningen in 2018, and the midfielder has since become a key player for the Terriers.

The 23-year-old – who made 23 appearances across all competitions in 2018/19 – was a key player for Town under Jan Siewert and Danny Cowley last season, making 40 appearances.

The midfielder has featured five times for Huddersfield under Carlos Corberan thus far this term, but has now emerged as a potential transfer target for Rangers.

According to Alan Nixon, Rangers have made an enquiry about Bacuna, as the Glasgow side look to finalise a loan-to-buy move for the Dutchman.

Huddersfield have knocked back that enquiry, though, as they look to keep hold of the playmaker who scored six goals and registered five assists in the Championship last term.

Steven Gerrard is said to have been targeting Preston North End’s Daniel Johnson, but Rangers have been unable to lure him to Ibrox thus far, and could now explore other options.

The Verdict

Bacuna is a really tenacious and creative player who would be an excellent signing for Rangers.

He’s only 23 and he made a positive impression at Huddersfield, contributing to 11 goals in a side which struggled in the Championship last season.

With only a year left on his contract, it remains to be seen whether Huddersfield look to cash in on the player rather than potentially lose him for nothing next summer.