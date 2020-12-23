Championship side keen on loan reunion with Brighton man

Luton Town are keen to sign goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan from Brighton, a report from The Athletic has claimed.

Having joined Brighton in 2013, Walton has never been able to force his way into the Seagulls first-team, instead spending the vast majority of the past seven seasons out on loan elsewhere.

That includes a spell at Luton in the 2016/17 season, where he made 27 appearances for the then League Two club, and it now seems as though the Hatters are keen to bring Walton back to Kenilworth Road.

According to the latest reports, Luton are interested in a loan move for Walton when the transfer window reopens next month, as they look to add to their goalkeeping options.

It looks likely that Walton will be making the temporary departure from The AMEX Stadium at the turn of the year, as he looks to enjoy more regular playing time.

The 25-year-old has yet to make a single senior appearance for Brighton this season, and his contract with the Premier League club is set to expire at the end of this season.

The Verdict

This could be a fairly decent signing for Luton.

Walton has plenty of Championship experience under his belt from more recent loans with the likes of Blackburn and Wigan, where he has shown himself to be reasonably capable at that level.

You feel Walton himself will also be open to a move such as this in order to secure him some more regular playing time, which he may need to earn himself a contract either at Brighton or elsewhere beyond the end of this season.