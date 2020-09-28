Championship side join Reading FC in transfer pursuit of attacker

AFC Bournemouth have joined Reading in the race to sign Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Riquelme has been heavily linked with a move to the Madejski Stadium, and the winger has been training with the Royals over the past few weeks.

Veljko Paunovic has confirmed that Riquelme is a target for the Royals, but the club have been unable to wrap up a loan deal for the youngster.

Reading now face competition in pursuit of Riquelme, though, with AFC Bournemouth now said to be interested in the 20-year-old.

Bournemouth. Surprise move for Rodrigo Riquelme. Atletico Madrid winger. Due to join Reading. Now Cherries in. All of a sudden. Loan battle. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 28, 2020

Nixon understands that the Cherries are taking an interest in the winger, who only has one year left on his contract at Atleti.

Riquelme has made two senior appearances for Atleti thus far in his career, but a move to England now looks to be on the cards with clubs eyeing up his signature.

The Verdict

I still think that Riquelme will join Reading to be honest.

He has been in training with the Royals and in that time, he will have learnt a lot about Paunovic and his potential new teammates.

The Royals have made an excellent start to the season, too, so that could help Riquelme in deciding whether to join the Berkshire club or not.