Championship side interested in signing Barnsley ace

Brentford are interested in making a January move to sign Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, according to the Yorkshire Post.

Styles joined the Tykes from Bury in the summer of 2018, but having re-joined the Spotland outfit on loan the following season, only started attracting attention post-lockdown – scoring the opening goal against the Bees as Barnsley secured their Championship status on the final day of last season at Griffin Park.

The midfielder has continued his outstanding form this term, scoring three times and adding two assist in 19 league outings, including a fine winner at Birmingham, and has quickly become one of the most promising youngsters in the second-tier.

Prior to the start of the campaign, Styles signed a new long-term contract, keeping him in South Yorkshire until 2023, but Brentford have emerged as potential buyers for the impressive young midfielder.

The Verdict

Following his recent performances, it doesn’t come as much surprise to see Styles the subject of interest.

But whilst Barnsley will be reluctant to sell one of their hottest prospects, the Tykes appear to be in an extremely strong position regarding Styles’ future.

If Brentford want to sign the youngster in January, they’re going to need to make a significantly good seven-figure offer to secure his services – with the midfielder only having recently signed fresh terms, and still has more than three-years remaining on that deal.