Championship side interest in Newcastle Utd player confirmed but deal may not happen

AFC Bournemouth do have an interest in signing Newcastle United man Matt Ritchie this month but there’s no guarantee that it will happen.

The Magpies are struggling for form at the moment in the Premier League and many want to see Steve Bruce go a bit more attacking given the likes of Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser joined back in the summer.

Indeed, they were the latest examples of business between the Magpies and the Cherries and it appears lines of communication between the two could yet be used again this month as regards to the future of Matt Ritchie.

As per Alan Nixon, the Cherries are interested in the player but, at the moment, it’s not a straightforward potential deal:

That one never goes away. There’s an interest. But it’s a hard deal to do. And suggesting swaps doesn’t make it easier. https://t.co/XoDDhMsGyG — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2021

The Verdict

Bournemouth are obviously looking for a little bit more in the transfer window to help them along with their promotion bid and a return for Ritchie could be on the cards.

He joined Newcastle from the south-coast side, of course, and so there is obviously that familiarity there if he did return to try and help them to promotion.

However, Nixon suggests that the deal is not an easy one to complete and with just a few days left in the window now it is hard to predict whether a move will happen.