Championship side in advanced talks to sign Rangers player

Brentford are in advanced talks to sign Rangers youngster Nathan Young-Coombe, according to Football Insider.

Young-Coombe is yet to make a first-team appearance for Steven Gerrard’s senior team at Ibrox, but has caught the eye scoring goals for the Gers’ Academy side.

The striker spent time at both Crystal Palace and Chelsea before making the switch north of the border two years ago to join Rangers, although his contract in Scotland expires in the summer, according to Transfermarkt.

And Football Insider believe that Brentford are in advanced talks to sign the teenager, whose scored five for Rangers’ Academy side this season, having seen a bid accepted by the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Brentford players ever score a goal at Griffin Park?

1 of 18 Ryan Woods Yes No

At just 18-years-old, the report believes that Young-Coombe is expected to link up with the Bees’ B team to continue his development in a bid to eventually work towards Thomas Frank’s first-team.

The Verdict

This is really smart business from Brentford.

Whilst Young-Coombe has no experience of senior football, having been on the books of the likes of Chelsea, Crystal Palace and now Rangers, would suggest that the Bees could be onto something special here.

Football Insider are reporting that with the youngster having entered the final six month of his contract in Scotland, Brentford are getting Young-Coombe on a cut-price, so it would appear like this is shrewd work from the Championship outfit.