Championship side hoping to strike fresh transfer agreement with Tottenham

Luton Town are hoping to re-sign Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer, with the defender’s future looking like it will be away from Tottenham.

Over the course of his career at Spurs, Carter-Vickers has managed just four appearances in the senior side and the bulk of his experience so far has come out on loan.

He’s featured for Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City and, most recently, Luton.

Carter-Vickers, 22, helped Nathan Jones’ side survive dramatically in the Championship last season, making 16 appearances after linking up with the Hatters in late January.

Now, a report from Football Insider has suggested that Luton are keen to wrap up a deal to reunite with the American.

Spurs are open to his exit and, after so many loan spells, they are ready to cut ties with the player permanently.

Luton are open to either a permanent move or another loan for the player, who is well down the pecking order in terms of Jose Mourinho’s selection across his defence.

Jones is preparing Luton for a second season in the Championship after overseeing a dramatic escape from relegation thanks to a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the campaign.

The Verdict

Carter-Vickers played a big part in helping Luton survive the drop in the Championship this season and it is little surprise to see Jones want to link up with him again.

When you consider he’s comfortable in a back-three or back-four, plus his age, he’s a valuable asset and it’s a deal Luton could do with wrapping up.

Permanently or on loan, it’s one to focus on this summer.

