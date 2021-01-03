Championship side eyeing up move for Leeds United player

Bournemouth are monitoring the situation of Leeds United’s versatile attacker Tyler Roberts with the Cherries preparing themselves for Premier League interest in Josh King and David Brooks.

Jason Tindall’s side managed to keep hold of the likes of King and Brooks in the summer, despite them being heavily linked with moves away following their relegation. The Bournemouth manager has revealed that he has not been told that King wants to leave the club for West Ham, despite reports to the contrary. However, it is thought the Cherries are braced for fresh interest in him and Brooks, per The Daily Mail.

Were them two players to leave the club, it would leave a major problem for Tindall to solve in the transfer window in terms of how to replace them.

It is now being reported that the Cherries have turned their attentions towards Roberts who has not been a regular in the starting line-up for Leeds since they were promoted to the Premier League, per The Daily Mail.

Roberts was left out of Leeds’ 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with Marcelo Bielsa saying that he was ‘unavailable.’ That means the Wales international has managed to twice for the Whites so far this campaign and made just a further six substitute appearances.

It is thought that Bournemouth could make a move for him if the Premier League club are open to him leaving.

The verdict

It is no surprise that both King and Brooks are once again the subject of intense transfer speculation ahead of the January window. The pair are both arguably too good for the Championship, but King has not been at his best for the Cherries failing to score in seven appearances so far this term (Sofascore). Brooks has been better netting three goals and five assists (Sofascore).

The Cherries need to prepare for the fact that they might lose both players this month, and that means replacements are needed. Roberts would be a very wise addition to the squad with the attacker having the versatility to play anywhere along the forward line and having also got quality in possession and an ability to operate in a possession-based system.

The 21-year-old was labelled as a ‘big character’ by Bielsa in the past and he was a key performer for the Whites in their promotion campaign last term. However, it seems a fresh start might be needed with the Wales international having fallen out of favour lately. Bournemouth look an ideal destination for him.