Championship side eyeing reunion with Huddersfield Town player

Peterborough United are interested in a deal for Huddersfield Town’s Reece Brown according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has previously had two successful loan spells at London Road from the Terriers and made 33 league starts as the club secured automatic promotion from League One last term.

Brown was an unused substitute in Huddersfield’s opening two league matches but has not been involved in a matchday squad since, with his contract expiring in the summer a return to the Posh, where his skillset is clearly appreciated, looks beneficial for both parties.

Brown has made just one Terriers appearances since signing from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2019, he has actually spent more time on loan at the Posh than at the John Smith’s Stadium which paints its own picture.

The former England U20 international could become the Posh’s sixth signing this month having already acquired three loanees and two permanent additions.

Darren Ferguson’s men desperately need to improve their squad if they are to have a chance of staying up in the second tier this season.

Their midweek 2-2 draw at Birmingham City gave the club some hope of igniting a survival bid and freshening up the squad in the coming days could play a major role in realising that.

The Verdict

Bringing Brown back to London Road would not only be a smart addition for the remainder of this season, but it would also better prepare them to battle for promotion in League One again next term.

Turning 26 in early March, Brown will be desperate to get settled and to find a club where he can kick on into the peak years of his career.

The recent past has proven that he is capable of that at Peterborough and therefore this deal should not see much hesitation from either side.

There is the chance that Brown becomes available for free in the summer, but with the likelihood that that would invite some competition for his signature, it is in Posh’s best interests to sign him on a permanent basis before the deadline.