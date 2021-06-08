Championship side confirm permanent transfer agreement for Manchester City player

Blackpool have completed the permanent signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw, the newly promoted Championship club have announced.

The Seasiders secured promotion back to the second-tier of English football with victory over Lincoln in last month’s League One play-off final, and are now making moves to put together a squad capable of competing back at that level.

Left-back Reece James has already joined on a free transfer from Doncaster, and now Grimshaw has completed his move to Bloomfield Road as well.

It has been confirmed by Blackpool that the goalkeeper has joined the club on a two-year contract, with the option of extending that deal by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future with the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

A graduate of City’s academy, Grimshaw never made a senior appearance for Manchester City, although he was named on the bench for some domestic cup games in the past.

The 23-year-old also made ten appearances on loan for Belgian second-tier side Lommel SK during the second-half of last season, his first experience of professional first-team football.

The Verdict

This looks to be an interesting signing for Blackpool, and one that could be useful for them in years to come.

Grimshaw is a player who you would imagine has a god amount of potential, given he has come through the youth ranks at a club the size of Manchester City and he will now be looking to build on that at Bloomfield Road.

However, with goalkeeper and captain Chris Maxwell having been one of the Seasiders’ standout players in last season’s promotion win, claiming the club’s Player of the Season award, it could be difficult for Grimshaw to immediately claim the number one spot between the posts.

But with Maxwell seven years older than Grimshaw at 30-years-old, it does seem as though the incoming Manchester City could certainly be one for the future on the seaside.