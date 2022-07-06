Championship side closing in on deal for Leeds United player, seven-figure fee could come into play down the line

Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts is undergoing a medical ahead of a loan move to QPR, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

Roberts has struggled to settle in the Premier League in the last two seasons, starting just 21 league games since the summer of 2020, scoring just two goals at that level.

Now it seems as though the Wales international could be set to make a return to the Championship for the coming campaign, and potentially beyond.

According to this latest update, Roberts is undergoing his medical at QPR, ahead of a prospective loan move to Loftus Road.

It is thought that the deal will include the option for the Championship club to make the 23-year-old’s move a permanent one, for a fee in the region of £4.5million.

In total, Roberts has made 108 appearances in all competitions for Leeds since joining the club from West Brom in 2018, scoring nine goals in that time.

QPR have already two signings during the summer transfer, with defenders Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter both joining the club on a permanent basis.

The Verdict

This could be a rather useful signing for QPR once they have got this over the line.

Roberts has never really realised his full potential during his time at Leeds, but there is no doubt that he does possess the ability to make a considerable impact at Championship level in particular.

A move to a club such as QPR could help to unlock that, something that turn him into a major asset for the club.

Michael Beale’s side do also appear to need some attacking reinforcements this summer, so it does look as though this could be one that works well for all concerned.