Championship side close to swoop for Manchester United man

Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, a report from The Daily Mirror has claimed.

Diallo joined United from Serie A side Atalanta back in January 2021 for a reported €25million fee, that could rise to €40million with add-ons.

Since then, the 19-year-old has made nine first-team appearances for United, scoring once, but has yet to feature in the league this season.

As a result, it now looks as though the teenager is set for a move elsewhere this month, as he looks to gain more first-team experience.

According to this latest update, Birmingham are close to completing the signing of the winger, on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

If confirmed, Diallo will become the third Manchester United player to join Birmingham on loan this season.

Attacker Tahith Chong made that move back in the summer, and impressed before suffering a serious injury that has left him on the sidelines for the past few months.

Centre back Teden Mengi meanwhile, made the same move to St Andrew’s in the early days of the current transfer window.

Birmingham currently sit 18th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a very good piece of business for Birmingham.

The Blues are in some rather poor form at the minute, and will have to strengthen if they are to avoid a nervous second half of the season being dragged into a relegation battle.

With Diallo showing a great deal of promise and ability during his time with United already, he is certainly a player who could help Lee Bowyer’s side to avoid such a situation.

Indeed, with Birmingham now looking at a third loan deal from United this season, it does look as though a connection could be forming between the two clubs, that could benefit both in future transfer windows.