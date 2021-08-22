‘Championship Sergio Ramos’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Cardiff City fans heap praise on key man after remarkable run continues

Cardiff City’s unbeaten run to the season continued as they secured a 3-1 win over Millwall at home yesterday.

Once again, Aden Flint was the hero for the Bluebirds, with the centre-back following up on his point-saving brace against Peterborough in the week with another two goals against the Lions, which means he incredibly sits as the top scorer in the Championship.

As well as scoring the crucial two goals, the former Bristol City man was dominant in the heart of the defence, with Mick McCarthy’s side grinding out another three points to move into the top six in the table.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

Whilst Flint is a defender, he has been a regular scorer over the years, but his contribution in the past week has been huge for the Welsh side and the fans are obviously delighted with his impact.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Fantastic! — Matthew De Freitas (@mdefreitas2) August 21, 2021

Hero — Mufc ioan🔴👹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ioanthomz12) August 21, 2021

FLINTY the GOAT this season ⚽⚽⚽⚽ — Dean Jones (@fmhelchwith) August 21, 2021

Give him a pay raise now @CardiffCityFC — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tom_zeraschi) August 21, 2021

SOMEONE BUY THIS MAN A BEER!! — Stevie Wonder1369 (@wonder1369) August 21, 2021

The Championship Sergio Ramos. You love to see it 👏🏻 https://t.co/2SjvOW0nmZ — Liam (@LiamGillBrown) August 21, 2021