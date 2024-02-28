Highlights Rohl has earned admirers with Sheffield Wednesday's form turnaround in the Championship, but there is no immediate risk of his departure.

His contract runs until 2025, which gives the club more stability moving forward despite outside interest.

With the relegation battle tight, maintaining Rohl's impact could be crucial to the Owls' success and future in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has reportedly caught the eye of other clubs in the Championship.

According to The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday manager is earning admirers across the second division for his work at the club.

The German has earned a lot of plaudits for his turning around of the team’s form after a disastrous start to the campaign.

The team earned just two points from his 10 league games in charge, with the team sitting bottom of the table upon his dismissal.

The gap to safety was seven points by this stage, but a positive run of form under the 34-year-old has seen that gap shrink gradually throughout the campaign.

Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday future

It has been reported that there are clubs in the second division keeping an eye on Rohl’s progress at Hillsborough.

Clubs back in his native Germany are also said to be watching his performance in English football.

However, it is believed there is no immediate risk to his position at the Championship outfit.

Rohl signed a deal to stay with the side until the summer of 2025 but a manager doing the kind of work he is will always attract attention, so this will not come as a surprise to supporters.

It is a warning to chairman Dejphon Chansiri to do what he can to back Rohl and provide him the platform to want to stay with the club in the long run.

Rohl has earned the backing of the supporters with his performance as manager, so his departure would be a blow to the Owls.

The Yorkshire club is hoping to avoid the drop straight back into League One, having gained promotion through the play-offs in the previous campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday league position

Championship Table (As it stands February 26h) Team P GD Pts 17 Swansea City 34 -12 39 18 Birmingham City 33 -13 38 19 Huddersfield Town 34 -15 37 20 Millwall 34 -14 36 21 QPR 34 -13 35 22 Stoke City 34 -17 35 23 Sheffield Wednesday 34 -25 32 24 Rotherham United 34 -36 19

The gap to safety is now three points with 12 games still to go in the season, with Sheffield Wednesday currently occupying 23rd place.

With Rotherham United cut adrift in 24th, it is likely that only two relegation places still need to be decided in the Championship this year.

But there are just eight points between 15th place Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday, highlighting that several clubs could still potentially go down.

As we approach the run-in, the relegation battle is set to heat up as clubs look to avoid the third tier.

Next up for Rohl’s side is a trip to Rotherham on 2 March.

Sheffield Wednesday must do what they can to keep Danny Rohl

Wednesday’s turnaround under Rohl has been really remarkable, as many had written off their chances of survival prior to his arrival.

On that basis, he must be kept even if the team does suffer relegation back to League One.

Wednesday will be hoping nobody comes in for him anytime soon, with Sunderland an example of a club that could yet take an interest, as remaining in the Championship could prove tempting if the club is relegated.

If the club stays up, then Chansiri should be giving him all the backing he needs to be convinced to commit his long-term future to the team.