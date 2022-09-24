Championship rival and international teammate issues exciting verdict on Norwich City summer signing

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz has tipped his fellow Chile international Marcelino Nunez to be a success at Norwich City.

Nunez joined Norwich in the summer transfer window, signing for an undisclosed fee from top-flight side Universidad Catolica in his native Chile, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at Carrow Road.

Since then, the 22-year-old has quickly become an important figure in Dean Smith’s side, making ten appearances in all competitions, scoring once and providing one assist.

The midfielder has also become a feature in Chile’s national team since last year, and that international duty has seen him link up with Blackburn’s Brereton-Diaz.

Now it seems as though Brereton-Diaz has seen enough during those stints on international duty, to believe that the midfielder can make an impact at Norwich, who he believes are a good club for Nunez.

Speaking about how he expects Nunez to fare at Norwich in the years to come, the Blackburn striker told TNT Sports Chile: “I’ve spoken to Marcelino a few times now since he came to England.

“I texted him a few times on Instagram and he is doing really well for Norwich. He has been playing, he has been scoring, he has been getting assists. I am really happy for him.

“Hopefully his English is getting better all the time. We play them in December, so that should be good. When Norwich have been on Sky I always watch, and he has been doing amazing.

“Norwich is a massive club in England. For him to go from Chile to there is incredible. He will be enjoying it and it will be good for him.

“The way he passes the ball is very good. Technically, he works really hard. He has also got a beautiful right foot. You see his free kicks in training.”

The Verdict

This does feel really certainly good to see from Brereton-Diaz.

With the two Chileans playing for different clubs in the same division, there is likely to be some element of rivalry between the two.

Despite that though, you do have to admire the efforts the Blackburn man is making to help Nunez, and judging by how he has performed so far, it does look as though he has adapted well to the Championship.

As a result, you get the feeling that Brereton-Diaz’s prediction may well be proved correct, and with how Norwich have started the season, you wonder whether Nunez may have his eyes on testing himself at an even higher level, sooner rather than later.