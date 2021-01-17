Championship quartet chasing 21-year-old Swindon Town man

Brentford, Bournemouth, Luton and Reading are all interested in signing midfielder Scott Twine from Swindon, a report from a print edition of The Sun (17/01, p59) has claimed.

Twine has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Swindon in recent years, finding himself sent out on loan on several occasions.

But after scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 24 appearances on loan at Newport during the first-half of the season, Twine returned to Swindon in January, and marked his move back to the Robins with a stunning long range strike in their win over Ipswich earlier this month.

Now it seems as though the 21-year-old is starting to attract plenty of attention from the Championship, with Luton, Reading, Brentford and Bournemouth all said to be keen on Twine, according to this latest report.

At the moment, it is thought that Luton are the only team ready to make an offer for the midfielder, with those other three sides currently monitoring the situation.

That is despite the fact that Twine’s contract with Swindon is set to expire at the end of this season – which would allow him to leave the club on a free at that point – with the Hatters desperate not to lose out on him if bids come in from elsewhere.

The Verdict

Given he has yet to really even prove himself in League One on a regular basis, this is perhaps a slightly surprising link.

Nevertheless, Twine has started to show this season the amount of potential he possesses, both with Newport, and now with Swindon.

As a result, you could understand why a team like Luton might want to get this done while he is available relatively cheaply, rather than miss out on him to a rival side, which could then come back to haunt them in the future.