Championship pursuit of Southampton starlet dealt major blow as key transfer update emerges

Swansea City have been dealt a key transfer blow in their pursuit of Michael Obafemi.

The Swans are looking to strengthen their attacking line in the January transfer window and had identified the Southampton starlet as a potential option.

However according to Football Insider, that move is now off.

It’s claimed that Steve Cooper’s side are looking at alternative options after the forward suffered an injury in training.

As a result he’s set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines which means that the Swans will look elsewhere.

The news will be a real blow to the 20-year-old.

Obafemi has struggled to get first team action with Southampton so far this term with the Saints currently going great guns in the Premier League.

As a result the form of players such as Theo Walcott, Danny Ings, Che Adams and Shane Long have been the preferred options in attacking areas, meaning that Obafemi has largely been limited to cameo appearances.

The main task for him now will be to recover from injury and then I’m sure he’ll be looking towards the Championship again as he seeks first team opportunities.

The Verdict

This is very disappointing for Swansea City.

Steve Cooper is determined to bring in another forward to add extra quality to his attacking line and Michael Obafemi seemed like an ideal candidate to do just that.

Unfortunately that doesn’t look like happening now and so it’ll be back to the drawing board for the Swans.