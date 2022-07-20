Championship player set for Plymouth Argyle loan

Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker is set for another loan spell this season, linking up with Plymouth Argyle.

That’s according to WalesOnline, who state that the 21-year-old will join the League One outfit on a season-long loan deal.

As per their report, Whittaker had held talks with another League One side, however, Swansea feel that, given the style the club play, Plymouth were a better fit for the 21-year-old’s development.

WalesOnline state that the deal is on the bring of completion.

Whittaker is familiar with the loan process having spent last campaign out at Lincoln City for the second half of the season.

During his time with the Imps, the 21-year-old made 20 third tier appearances, scoring five goals and registering a single assist.

How well he did at Sincil Bank should not come as a surprise given the experience that the young winger has gained during his short career so far.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Plymouth Argyle facts?

1 of 24 Plymouth were formed in 1886 Real Fake

At Derby County, for example, Whittaker made 32 senior appearances for the Rams, and has also made 22 for the Swansea City first team, too.

Those matches have included 43 Championship outings, which is excellent experience for somebody of Whittaker’s tender age.

The Verdict

This could be a smart move for Morgan Whittaker’s development.

After spending half of last season on loan at Lincoln, a full season down in League One should really prepare the young winger for life in the Championship.

Clearly Swansea do not feel he is ready to play week in, week out, and in that scenario, dropping a level for that regular football seems a smart idea.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on at Plymouth this upcoming season, with the Pilgrims looking to put their play-off chasing disappointment from last season behind them ahead of the new campaign.