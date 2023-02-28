Championship player eyed as Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Brentford seek summer reinforcements

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are both tracking the progress of Hull City defender Jacob Greaves, with Brentford also believed to be interested in the defender.

That is according to the Mail Online, who report that the Premier League duo are monitoring the 22-year-old as they look to bolster their squads ahead of the summer and the 2023/24 season.

Greaves has long been the subject of transfer interest at Hull City, including last summer, when multiple Championship clubs were linked with him.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder publicly acknowledged their interest in the talented young defender for example, and Watford were also linked with a move at one stage, although this was later denied.

In the end, Greaves ended up putting to bed any potential exit by inking fresh terms with the club.

Indeed, in mid-August, the defender put pen to paper on a new four-year deal that ties him down to the MKM Stadium until the summer of 2026. The club also hold an option to extend this by a further year.

As such, it is reported that he is valued at roughly £7 million, the above report claims.

Interest in Greaves comes as no surprise given his talent and experience for his age.

Not only is he a left-footer, Greaves at 22 is still very young, but crucially has 123 games for Hull under his belt, and a further 35 for Cheltenham Town when on loan there in 2019/20.

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Derby County and Nottingham Forest?

1 of 15 Patrick Bamford Yes No

The Verdict

We’re not even close to the summer yet and already transfer rumours about Jacob Greaves are beginning to emerge.

Whilst that does not come as a surprise, it is interesting to see that this summer, it is Premier League teams and not Championship clubs being interested.

That could be the difference in whether a move materialises, with it surely being much hard for the young defender to opt to stay at Hull if a move to a Premier League club, particularly ones as big as Forest or Villa, is an option.

A move to Brentford would be fantastic for his development, too, so it looks as though Greaves may have a few interesting options to consider.

Having signed such a long contract, Hull will be determined to keep hold of him, but even they must accept it’s more of a ‘when’ not ‘if’ Greaves leaves the club if their current status in the Championship remains the same.