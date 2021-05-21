Championship play-off winning manager enters race for West Brom job

David Wagner has joined the race for the West Bromwich Albion job, though former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is still thought to be the favourite for the Baggies gig – as per The Mirror.

The Baggies have known that they’re heading back to the Championship for a few weeks now and it was confirmed earlier this week by Sam Allardyce that he would not be remaining with the club to begin the rebuild in the summer.

A new man is needed, then, with Chris Wilder the current favourite, though The Mirror is reporting now that former Huddersfield manager Wagner is also in the frame.

Wagner, of course, lead an unfancied Terriers side to the Premier League from the Championship a few years back and that sort of experience could well make him a man of interest as Albion look for a new man to steer the ship.

The Verdict

Wagner is a good manager and one that may deserve another chance in England in the near future but you would have thought that if Wilder is up for it, the Baggies would be wise to get him in.

He’ll be wanting to really show what he’s got in his next job and if Albion can give him the tools the Baggies will be hard to stop next year under the former Blades boss.