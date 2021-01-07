Championship pair in transfer race to sign Aston Villa player

Bournemouth and Swansea are both interested in signing Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, according to the Press Association.

Davis came through Villa’s academy as a teenager, but has struggled for opportunities this season, and is therefore looking for more regular opportunities – with the Championship his most likely destination.

Despite featuring in the recent defeats at Chelsea and Manchester United, the 22-year-old has appeared just seven times in all competitions for Dean Smith’s side – with all of his starts coming in the EFL Cup, scoring once.

Davis has scored five goals in 74 appearances since breaking into Villa’s first-team, but has been shoved down the pecking order this season following the summer arrivals Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins.

The striker has more than three years remaining on his deal at Villa Park, and is expected to leave on loan month – with Swansea keen, whilst Bournemouth’s interest could depend on the future of Josh King.

The Verdict

Whilst Davis’ goal-record isn’t overly impressive, he’d be a very useful addition.

For Swansea, this would be a reasonable alternative for Michael Obafemi, whose now unlikely to join from Southampton after suffering an injury in training, but Davis replacing someone of the calibre of King would be slightly underwhelming from a Bournemouth point of view.

Whilst Davis offers versatility, King is far more prolific, and although Dominic Solanke has been in outstanding form this season for the Cherries, this wouldn’t be an ideal replacement.