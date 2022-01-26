Championship outfit respond as Nottingham Forest make transfer move for 22-y/o attacker

Nottingham Forest have seen another bid for Blackpool’s Josh Bowler turned down by their fellow Championship side.

It’s no secret that Steve Cooper is a real admirer of the 22-year-old, who has enjoyed an impressive individual campaign under Neil Critchley.

However, despite their best efforts, the Reds have been unable to agree a fee, as they’ve already seen offers turned down for the wide man and reporter Alan Nixon confirmed their latest bid has gone the same way.

Bringing in a wide attacking option has been the priority for Forest this month, with the club strongly linked with Millwall’s Jed Wallace, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

And, their need for someone in that position could be heightened by the fact that Brentford remain very keen on Brennan Johnson.

The 20-year-old, who has 18 months left on his deal at the City Ground, is subject of a significant bid from the Premier League side at the moment, with Forest thought to be demanding £20m for the exciting talent.

The verdict

This is a potential deal that has dragged on for a while now and it will be interesting to see if an agreement can be reached considering the clock is ticking.

Clearly, Cooper wants Bowler but we don’t know if Johnson’s exit is going to play a part in whether this is something that can happen.

From Blackpool’s perspective, they understandably don’t want to sell but you wouldn’t rule out another offer coming in before the deadline but they will still look to stand firm until their asking price is met.

