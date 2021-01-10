Championship outfit plotting move for Stoke City man

Rotherham United are looking to sign Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay on a loan deal this month.

Rotherham. Keen on a loan for Liam Lindsay at Stoke. Championship level. May work for all parties. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 10, 2021

The centre-back has endured a hugely frustrating season with the Potters, as he is way down the pecking order under Michael O’Neill, and hasn’t made an appearance in the league or the cup.

Therefore, it’s seems obvious that he would be available for transfer, and reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that the Millers are keen on doing a deal for the 25-year-old.

He claims that a temporary switch could be on the cards, and it would seem to suit all parties.

Paul Warne is desperate for a few reinforcements this month as he looks to get the required quality to help the team up the table, whilst any deal would free up some wages for Stoke, who plan to be active in the window themselves.

Despite his lack of game time this season, Lindsay did feature in 20 games for the Staffordshire outfit in the previous campaign, whilst he starred for Barnsley in the past as well.

The verdict

There doesn’t seem to be many obstacles preventing this deal from happening, and it’s one that suits all parties.

As touched upon, Stoke need to shift players this month, and Lindsay doesn’t have a role to play under O’Neill, whilst Rotherham need another centre-back, and this could turn out to be a shrewd addition.

For Lindsay, he’s had a frustrating period in his career, so the chance to go out and play has to appeal, as he hopes to impress before securing a permanent transfer away in the summer.

