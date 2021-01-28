Championship outfit emerge as leading contenders to seal swoop for Liverpool starlet

Preston are leading the race to land Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at Anfield, although he hasn’t been able to force his way near the first-team this season despite the injuries Jurgen Klopp’s side have.

Nevertheless, there is a hope that he will be able to make a breakthrough in the coming years, but the next stage of his development is set to be a loan.

It was reported earlier in the window that the Premier League champions would be ready to sanction a temporary switch for the teenager, and Football Insider have now revealed that it’s North End who are in ‘pole position’ to secure his signature.

They state that Alex Neil’s men appear to have moved ahead of rival interest from the Championship and abroad, so any deal would be something of a coup for Preston.

Bringing in a centre-back could be a priority for Neil before the window shuts, as Ben Davies is locked in talks to join Celtic.

The verdict

This seems as though it would be a smart bit of business for Preston, as van den Berg is a talented player who could thrive in the second tier.

Even though he is way down the pecking order at Liverpool, he made over 20 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie for Zwolle a few years ago, so this won’t be new to him.

The need for a new defensive option will increase if Davies leaves, so this could be a short-term switch that suits all parties.

