Championship opportunities present themselves to Sunderland man

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has a number of Championship opportunities presenting themselves, with Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Coventry City keen on his signature.

Flanagan is weighing up the deal that has been offered to him to stay at the Stadium of Light, with the defender’s contract expiring in the coming week and doubt surrounding his future.

According to Football Insider, a number of Championship clubs are lurking in the background ready to pounce, with Birmingham and Wigan, alongside newly-promotion Coventry, looking to offer him a chance in the second-tier.

The 28-year-old has been with Sunderland since the start of the 2018/19 campaign and has been part of two failed promotion pushes in League One.

He’s made a total of 64 appearances for the club, including 90 minutes of last year’s play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic.

In this campaign, he’s made 22 Sunderland appearances, but was really establishing himself under Phil Parkinson before the League One season was curtailed with Sunderland hovering just outside the play-off places.

That failure to reach the play-offs has denied Sunderland the chance to compete for a Championship return, leaving them in League One for a third consecutive season.

The Verdict

Flanagan is at a stage of his career now where he has a lot to weigh up with regards to his future.

He’s 28 and if he commits to Sunderland, he’s likely doing do for his peak years.

However, he could step up into the Championship with Birmingham, Wigan or Coventry, which you can see appealing to him.

It’s a big decision to make and given the opportunities presenting themselves to Flanagan, it does but his future at Sunderland in doubt.

