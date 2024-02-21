Highlights Will Still open to Championship move, emphasizes need for right ambition and working environment.

Will Still has confirmed that he would be open to making the move to a Championship club.

This comes amid speculation over his future at French side Reims, with Sunderlandreportedly interested in the 31-year-old.

The Black Cats are currently searching for their next head coach following the decision to dismiss Michael Beale earlier this week.

The 43-year-old lasted just 63 days in charge at the Stadium of Light before being dismissed, having earned 14 points from 11 league games.

Mike Dodds has been placed in charge on an interim basis until the end of the campaign, his second time in the role this season.

Will Still makes Championship claim

Still believes that he could make the switch to a Championship side, if the right ambition is shown.

The young, upcoming coach has claimed that working with the right people is something very important to him in deciding what projects are worth pursuing.

“I would work for a Championship team without a problem,” said Still, via The Athletic.

“What I’ve now understood, I’ve now realised, is how important people are.

“And how important finding the right place to be is going to be for my career.

“And people who understand the way I work, because I’m a bit different.

“I’m a bit odd sometimes.

“But if there’s a Championship club that’s ambitious, that wants to work in the right way and be open and honest about things, and really try and push to get somewhere, then I would love to do that.

“Obviously, the Premier League is the ultimate dream for any manager in the world. I’m not in a rush, either.

“It’s not that, if I come to England, I have to go to the Premier League, or I have to go to this or that club.

“If something fits then it fits, and I’d be just as happy doing that.

“I’ve never really had a career plan.

“I’ve never set a timing on anything. I’ve just waited for opportunities to come up; see how it feels, see what it’s like.”

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season, with the Black Cats currently sitting 10th in the table.

The gap to the play-off places is now seven points, with Beale overseeing two defeats in his final two games as head coach.

Dodds has been tasked with overcoming that gap, having previously won his two games in charge in between Tony Mowbray’s dismissal and Beale’s appointment in December.

Next up for Sunderland is a home game against Swansea City on 24 February.

Promising signs for Sunderland

Still has earned a lot of praise for his work in France, helping Reims compete for European qualification in Ligue 1.

His potential appointment would be quite exciting, and he would be a good fit for the club’s philosophy of youth.

These comments suggest he could be convinced to make the switch to the Black Cats in the near future, which is quite promising.

But Sunderland will need to prove that they have the ambition to fight for promotion to the Premier League, otherwise it’s unlikely he’ll want to join the project.