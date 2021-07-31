Championship midfielder’s stance on rumoured Leeds United move emerges

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is keen to join Leeds United, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

O’Brien has been identified as a potential target for Leeds as they look to reinforce their midfielder this summer, with the prospect of a move seemingly growing.

It was reported on Friday that Leeds have opened preliminary talks over a deal for O’Brien, and it now seems as though things are moving in a promising direction for the Elland Road club.

According to this latest update, O’Brien is keen to make the move across Yorkshire to Leeds, if a deal can be agreed with the Terriers.

The 22-year-old is said to hold high ambitions, and wants to play in the Premier League, something Leeds can of course offer him.

Having come through Huddersfield’s academy, O’Brien has made 81 appearances and scored five goals in all competitions for the club.

As things stand, O’Brien has just a year remaining on his contract with Huddersfield, although the Terriers have the options to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

This will obviously be something of a blow for Huddersfield.

O’Brien is a player who has regularly shown he has the ability to make things happen for the Terriers, so he will be a big loss if he is to leave the club.

However, if O’Brien does want the move, then you imagine Leeds can afford him as well, meaning it could now be hard for Huddersfield to keep hold of him.

Indeed, given the opportunity to play in the top-flight this will give him, I don’t think you can really blame O’Brien for wanting to play at that higher level, so it may be no surprise if this deal does happen eventually.