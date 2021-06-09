Championship midfielder identified as potential Everton target if managerial candidate lands Goodison Park role

Eddie Howe would look to reunite with Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma at Everton if he is made the Toffees new boss, a report from the Colombian edition of Marca.

Everton are on the lookout for a new manager following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure to return to Real Madrid, and recent reports have claimed that Howe – who has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last summer – is interested in taking over at Goodison Park.

Now it seems as though that could prompt Howe to raid his former club if he is able to secure himself a job in the blue half of Merseyside.

According to this latest update, Howe would want to link up with the Colombian again if he was to take over at Everton, who it is said could be open to a loan move for Lerma should that appointment happen.

However, the Toffees are seemingly unlikely to be alone with their interest in the 26-year-old.

Lerma is expected to leave Bournemouth this summer after the Cherries missed out on promotion to the Premier League, and it is thought that he has another offer on the table from a club in England other than Everton.

However, Turkish giants Galatasaray are understood to currently be leading the race for Lerma, with La Liga side Valencia also said to be keen on the midfielder.

Since joining Bournemouth from Levante in the summer of 2018, Lerma has made 113 appearances and scored six goals in all competitions for the Cherries.

Can you get 21/21 on this quiz every Bournemouth fan should be able to get 100% on?

1 of 21 What year were the club formed? 1890 1899 1905 1912

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Lerma’s contract with Bournemouth, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be something of a concern for those of a Bournemouth persuasion.

Lerma is a big presence for them in the centre of midfield with his ability to dictate play, and that is not something you imagine they will want to lose if possible.

However, given they missed out on promotion to the Premier League, that looks likely to be hard for them to do, given that top-flight interest that is emerging in the midfielder.

Indeed, a move to Everton if Howe takes over could be a good one for both parties, given he in particular ought to be able to get the best out of Lerma, following the two years that the pair spent working together at Bournemouth earlier in their careers.