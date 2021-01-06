Championship manager’s comments offer insight on player’s position amid West Ham, Wolves links

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has revealed that the club have yet to receive offers for any of their players in the January transfer window, amid speculation around the future of attacker Josh King.

It has been reported that Wolves, West Ham and West Brom are all interested in bringing King back to the Premier League this month.

However, it seems that as yet, none of those clubs have yet made an official offer to Bournemouth for the signing of the Norwegian international.

Providing an update on Tindall’s stance over the potential sale of any of his players during the current transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam revealed that the Cherries boss has confirmed that as yet, the club have not received offers for any of their players this month.

Jason Tindall has confirmed there have been no bids for any of his squad so far in this window. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) January 6, 2021

As a result, it looks as though there is a possibility King will have to wait a little longer before finding out whether or not he will be given the chance to make a return to English football’s top-flight in the coming weeks.

King has struggled for opportunities for Bournemouth so far this season, with fitness issues contributing to him making just eight league appearances since the start of the campaign, without scoring.

As things stand, there around six months remaining on King’s contract with Bournemouth, meaning he could leave the club for free at the end of the season if no deal is agreed before then.

The Verdict

This does look as though it is going to be an interesting one to follow over the next few weeks.

Given the lack of game time he has had so far this season, you can understand why some Premier League sides may be hesitant about a move for the striker.

Even so, King has proved he has plenty of ability when fit, so you do feel as though there could still be some interest over the coming weeks as the pressure builds on clubs to gets reinforcements in.

Indeed, given his contract situation, that may not be the worst things for Bournemouth if they were to at least receive a fee for him this month, if the prospect of a new contract for him beyond the end of the season looks unlikely.