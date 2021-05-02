Championship manager suggests transfer is imminent for Derby County player

Millwall manager Gary Rowett says the club are close to making Scott Malone loan move from Derby permanent ahead of the summer transfer window.

Having previously played for Millwall between 2012 and 2015, Malone re-joined the club on loan from Derby in the summer transfer window.

The left-back has since gone on to become a regular feature in defence for Rowett’s side, and it now seems as though a permanent deal for the 30-year-old may not be far away.

Providing an update on the situation surrounding Malone following his side’s 4-1 thrashing of Bristol City on Saturday, in which the left-back scored, Rowett was quoted by News at Den as saying: “I think we’re quite close. Scotty’s been excellent for us and he’s one we’d like to get tied up.

“From the wing-back position, he’s scored six goals – that’s where with a few more goals elsewhere in the team we’d have been even higher this year. He’s done his bit and he’s been fantastic.”

Prior to that temporary move to Millwall, Malone had made 56 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions for Derby, who he joined from Huddersfield in 2018.

Malone’s contract at Pride Park is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he is set to be a free agent in just a few months time.

The Verdict

This does look to be a rather good deal for Millwall to be able to get done.

Malone has certainly been impressive since his return to The Den, so you can understand why they might be keen to now try and make that loan move permanent.

Indeed, considering he is set to be available on a free transfer with his Derby contract expiring, this is one that ought to make sense from a financial perspective as well.

Add to that the fact that Derby’s current situation means you feel Malone could be tempted by a move elsewhere, and it is no surprise to see that belief from Rowett that the left-back will be a Millwall player permanently sooner rather than later.