Championship manager reveals interest in Leicester City player

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is on his transfer radar ahead of the new Championship season.

Dewsbury-Hall has made only one senior appearance for Leicester since coming through the ranks at the King Power Stadium, featuring in last season’s 1-0 FA Cup victory over Brentford.

The 22-year-old moved away from the club on loan in the January transfer window, moving to Sky Bet League One side Blackpool for the remainder of what turned out to be a short campaign.

The midfielder made 10 appearances for Blackpool, scoring four goals and registering one assist for the Tangerines as they finished 13th in the League One table.

Football Insider have recently claimed that Luton are interested in signing Dewsbury-Hall on loan ahead of this season, and Jones has now confirmed that the player is on the Hatters’ radar.

Via Luton Today, he said: “He’s been on my radar for a long time Kiernan, I know him very well and I’ve watched him 10 times.

“I really, really like him, I think he’s an excellent midfielder, but he’s a Leicester player so it would be wrong for me to comment on him.

“But I do know him very, very well, I watched him for Leicester, watched him for Blackpool and he’s a player I do think has a fantastic future.”

Four new players have arrived at Kenilworth Road as Luton prepare to embark on a much more positive season than the last under Jones.

Luton narrowly avoided relegation last term, and will be hoping to secure their Championship status for another year this time around.

The Verdict

Dewsbury-Hall gained valuable experience of first-team football in League One last term, and I think that he’s more than ready to make the step-up to the Championship.

He hit the ground running at Blackpool and showed just how technically-gifted he is on the ball, and four goals from midfield is not a bad record whatsoever.

He’s at a good age and has the attributes to thrive in the Championship.